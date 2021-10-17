Bitcoin entering final stage of major bull trend, crypto analyst says By Cointelegraph

Trader and cryptocurrency analyst Alessio Rastani believes (BTC) is entering the final stage of the current bull market, which will propel the leading cryptocurrency to a $100,000 price target.
To explain his prediction, Rastani cited the Elliott Wave Theory, which divides upward price trends into five waves. Rastani believes we have entered the final wave of a bull trend that started at the beginning of 2019 and that should see its top at some point next year.
