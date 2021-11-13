Home Business Bitcoin due to hit $90K ‘in coming weeks’ despite pullback — latest...

Bitcoin due to hit $90K ‘in coming weeks’ despite pullback — latest technical analysis By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

(BTC) is still on to run to $90,000 in the coming weeks after “trapping” leverage traders.

In its latest market update on Nov. 12, trading platform Decentrader underscored popular sentiment on BTC price action.

cycle comparison chart. Source: Buy Bitcoin Worldwide
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView