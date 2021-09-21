Bitcoin Dips Closer to $40k, Will Panic-Selling Ensue? By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. Bitcoin Dips Closer to $40k, Will Panic-Selling Ensue?
  • The price of is dipping closer to $40,000.
  • Will we see a greater dip due to panic-selling?
  • Long-time hodlers stand firm and wait for Bitcoin to hit $100,000.

As we near the final quarter of 2021, tensions seem to be high in the crypto world. Many analysts say that the price of Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 by the end of this year. However, the crypto market itself seems to be failing to meet this expectation at this point in time.

In detail, the price of Bitcoin is currently at $42,616.30. This is quite the dip in comparison to its price of $52,774.41 from just two weeks ago. This does not seem to bode well as the last ATH for Bitcoin is set at $64,863.71.

Many analysts were certain of a couple of significant dips before the price would shoot up to $100,000. In fact, one analyst said exactly this — the price will go up to reach the $50,000 mark and then…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR