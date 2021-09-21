Bitcoin Dips Closer to $40k, Will Panic-Selling Ensue? By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Dips Closer to $40k, Will Panic-Selling Ensue?



The price of is dipping closer to $40,000.

Will we see a greater dip due to panic-selling?

Long-time hodlers stand firm and wait for Bitcoin to hit $100,000.

As we near the final quarter of 2021, tensions seem to be high in the crypto world. Many analysts say that the price of Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 by the end of this year. However, the crypto market itself seems to be failing to meet this expectation at this point in time.

In detail, the price of Bitcoin is currently at $42,616.30. This is quite the dip in comparison to its price of $52,774.41 from just two weeks ago. This does not seem to bode well as the last ATH for Bitcoin is set at $64,863.71.

Many analysts were certain of a couple of significant dips before the price would shoot up to $100,000. In fact, one analyst said exactly this — the price will go up to reach the $50,000 mark and then…

