Bitcoin could hit $37K but trader says BTC price top will be ‘number you can’t comprehend’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Bitcoin could hit $37K but trader says BTC price top will be ‘number you can’t comprehend’

(BTC) sealed another $40,000 retest on Sept. 26 as the battle for the weekly close raged on.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $40,800 overnight, following an earlier unsuccessful attempt by sellers to flip $40,000 back to resistance.

BTC/USD buy/ sell levels (Binance) as of Sept. 26. Source: Material Indicators
Huobi BTC balance chart. Source: Bybt