Bitcoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com

© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $47,473.6 by 06:42 (10:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 9.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $876.9B, or 43.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $43,292.9 to $47,595.8 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 9.85%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $32.7B or 37.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $40,786.6484 to $47,595.8281 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 26.71% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $3,216.25 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.04% on the day.

was trading at $2.2334 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.61%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $374.6B or 18.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $70.3B or 3.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.