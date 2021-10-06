Bitcoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $55,178.2 by 09:14 (13:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.37% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 9.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $995.8B, or 44.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $50,439.5 to $55,178.2 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.5%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $42.1B or 32.38% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $41,416.7266 to $55,178.2188 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 14.82% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $3,572.99 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.52% on the day.

was trading at $436.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.68%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $408.6B or 18.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $72.4B or 3.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.