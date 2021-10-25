Bitcoin charges toward $64K as Tesla ATH boosts Elon Musk to $250B net worth By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The price of (BTC) hurtled toward $64,000 in a fresh round of bullishness on Oct. 25 as the market left a weak weekend behind.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed solid 6.5% gains for BTC/USD in the 24 hours leading up to 4:00 pm UTC on Oct. 25.

TSLA 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView