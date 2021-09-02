Bitcoin bulls target $50K as Friday’s $655M BTC options expiry approaches By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) failed to break the critical $50,000 psychological barrier on Aug. 23 and has since then retested the $47,000 support. If historical data plays any role in Bitcoin price, the month of September presented negative performances in 4 of the previous 5 years.

Cointelegraph contributor and market analyst Michaël van de Poppe recently said that Ether’s (ETH) break above $3,500 could be a leading indicator for Bitcoin’s next bull run, and now that Ether trades at $3,700, traders anxiously await BTC’s next move.

Bitcoin options aggregate open interest for Sept. 3. Source: Bybt.com

Bears were also caught by surprise

Incentives are in place for bulls to try to break $50,000