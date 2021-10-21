Bitcoin bulls set to net an $830M profit after Friday’s BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

Fast forward to this week, and the successful launch of the first BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States and news that Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, increased its limit to acquire up to $1 billion worth of GBTC shares, boosted Bitcoin price to new all-time highs.

Two or three weeks ago, when (BTC) was trading below $52,000, a trader betting on $65,000 by Oct. 22 would have been considered extremely optimistic. The fact that 98% of the put (sell) options for Bitcoin’s weekly options expiry on Oct. 22 has been placed below that price proves that this is true.

