Bitcoin bulls set to net an $830M profit after Friday’s BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin bulls set to net an $830M profit after Friday's BTC options expiry

Matilda Colman
Two or three weeks ago, when (BTC) was trading below $52,000, a trader betting on $65,000 by Oct. 22 would have been considered extremely optimistic. The fact that 98% of the put (sell) options for Bitcoin’s weekly options expiry on Oct. 22 has been placed below that price proves that this is true.

Fast forward to this week, and the successful launch of the first BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States and news that Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, increased its limit to acquire up to $1 billion worth of GBTC shares, boosted Bitcoin price to new all-time highs.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase (NASDAQ:) in USD. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin options aggregate open interest for Oct. 15. Source: Bybt