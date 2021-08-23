Bitcoin bullish cross on weekly chart paints $225K BTC price target if history repeats By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bitcoin bullish cross on weekly chart paints $225K BTC price target if history repeats

(BTC) is wowing the market by holding $50,000, but a bullish metric is pointing to much larger potential gains.

Data from TradingView now clearly shows that the weekly moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator for has flipped from red to green.

BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp) with MACD. Source: TradingView