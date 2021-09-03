Bitcoin bull run sparks $180K BTC price prediction ahead of institutional ‘fireworks’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Bitcoin bull run sparks $180K BTC price prediction ahead of institutional ‘fireworks’

(BTC) made traders play a guessing game on Thursday as $50,000 looked increasingly shaky as new support.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it crisscrossed the $50,000 barrier after returning to it for the first time in almost two weeks.

BTC/USD scenario. Source: Pentoshi/Twitter