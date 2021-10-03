Bitcoin (BTC) Will Hit $288,000, Explains PlanB By CoinQuora

- could reach $288K or even higher during the current cycle.
- The Bitcoin price is now nearly at 50K, which is 5x from 10K.
- Another 5x takes us right to $288,000, which is an average.
With over 25 years of experience in institutional investing, PlanB migrated his skills to the world of cryptocurrencies and created Bitcoin’s famous Stock-to-Flow price prediction model.
The Wolf Of All Streets made a recent tweet on Twitter (NYSE:) that PlanB has been nailing ‘Bitcoin price predictions like a sniper’.
The legend @100trillionUSD has been nailing #Bitcoin price predictions like a sniper.
We spoke 4 months ago and he had 288k in his sights.
