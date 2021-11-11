Bitcoin (BTC) Is on the Heels of Lifting Crypto Inflation By CoinQuora

© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) Is on the Heels of Lifting Crypto Inflation



The flagship currency (BTC) is on the move to bring back inflation news

David Marcus says 6.2% inflation can turn $100,000 to $54,800 by 10 years.

Alongside its price bullish-centric movement, seemingly, the world’s leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) is on the heels of rekindling inflation news in real-time. As a result, David Marcus — Co-creator and a board member of Diem voiced his opinion about the outcome of 6.2% inflation in the next 10 years.

With his explanation, Marcus opined that the effect of a 6.2% inflation for a period of 10 years can eventually turn $100,000 to $54,800 by then. In other words, by limitation, this is how far the 6.2% inflation rate of BTC would cover if it maintains a steady 10 years swing.

Specifically, he made his inflation statement publicly on Twitter (NYSE:) that gathered the netizens’ attention. With a flood of replies, lots of Bitcoin believers were very anxious about the possibility of maintaining 6.2% inflation for 10 years.

Inflation at 6.2% means that if we keep it steady for 10 years, your $100,000 will become $54,800 by then. Compounding is a powerful force. Satoshi is having somewhere right now. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/THtshLF1Y0 — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) November 10, 2021

In contrast, many also believe that having the strength to keep 6.2% inflation consecutively for the assumed 10 years is quite not impossible for Bitcoin. Starting this year, inflation became a factor that vastly bedeviled the entire crypto space from nowhere before it suddenly slowed off.

However, in many ways, this confirms the statement that “what compound interest gives, inflation takes away” in digital finance.

