Bitcoin (BTC) Break More Records, Crashes the US Dollars in a Record-low By CoinQuora

continues on a bullish position, registers another ATH.

The US dollar crashes to a record-low against BTC.

BTC gears towards $70,000 soon.

Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar are showing a wide correlation as of today. At press time, Bitcoin’s price is up 3.08% and stands at $68,172.14 per BTC. With Bitcoin’s current performance, the US dollar has been severely affected.

If BTC continues in this bullish position, then there is no doubt that the US government should brace up for the US dollar to crash even more than what it is currently reflecting.

Further addition, the event of the past hours indicates that Bitcoin is rapidly moving up to $70,000 in no time. Within 24 hours of passing the $64 mark, the most valuable crypto in the world hit a record-breaking all-time high.

Going back, when Bitcoin came into existence many people saw it as a trend that will blow over in a matter of time. However, BTC and the entire cryptocurrencies have shown resilience and are confirming it is here to stay.

Just like author and Future/FX career trader, Peter Brandt stated in 2017 when BTC hit $10, 000 that in 42 years of his trading, he has never seen anything like Bitcoin. He went on to ask everyone to pay attention because they may never see something like BTC again.

But, it seems many didn’t pay attention and now, Bitcoin and other altcoins have taken the world unawares. Even more, many countries of the world are just trying to catch up with what is happening in the blockchain and crypto sphere.

Hopefully, it is not too late for more countries and individuals to join the crypto world as it is only getting started. Most interestingly, what started with a $0. worth in 2009 has grown to become the widely appreciated and most adopted currency in the world.

