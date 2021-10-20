Bitcoin briefly flippens Swiss franc after rally to new ATH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
After hitting a new all-time high price approaching $67,000 earlier on Wednesday, the market capitalization of briefly surpassed the total market cap of the Swiss franc.

According to data from Fiatmarketcap, Bitcoin’s market cap was more than $1.263 trillion when the price of the crypto asset reached an all-time high of roughly $67,000 earlier on Wednesday. This briefly exceeded the value of the circulating supply of the Swiss franc at 1,158,489,000,000 CHF, or roughly $1.26 trillion. AssetDash also lists the total Bitcoin (BTC) market cap within $500 billion of Amazon (NASDAQ:).