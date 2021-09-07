Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000, Will It Hit $60,000? By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000, Will It Hit $60,000?



price breaks above $52,000

But will it reach $60,000?

Bitcoin price broke over $52,000, pushing the crypto market capitalization to increase to $2,376,231,050,552 in the last 24-hour period.

The king of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, broke the $50,000 range for the second time this month. The largest crypto by market cap continues to be the dominant force in the industry.

Bitcoin rose to $57,850 from its yesterday’s low of around $51,000. At press time, BTC is trading at $52,705.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41,053,288,125. This means Bitcoin is up 1.82% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the surge in BTC price also increased its market cap to over $991,332,574,406.

