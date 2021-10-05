Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 as upward momentum continues By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

By Samuel Indyk

Investing.com – The price of exceeded $50,000 for the first time since 7th September, the day Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency had dropped to around $47,600 in early trade before rising to a high around $50,300.

Bitcoin ETF?

Speculation about a Bitcoin ETF continues to linger in the background, with optimism that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon approve a futures-based ETF.

According to Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, there is a 75% chance that a Bitcoin futures ETF will be approved this month.

Approval of a Bitcoin ETF is seen as another step towards cryptocurrencies becoming a mainstream financial market asset. A futures-based ETF is more likely to see approval first and is viewed more favourably by the SEC Chair Gary Gensler due to their derivatives-based nature making them easier to regulate.

Meanwhile, crypto investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh consecutive week last week, according to data from CoinShares, signalling that institutional interest in Bitcoin and other digital assets isn’t slowing down.

Technical View

After trading above $50,000, Bitcoin is now testing trendline resistance around its current level of $50,300.

The next level to the upside traders will be focusing on will be the September high around $52,900. A move and close above that level and some analysts are calling for Bitcoin to test its all-time highs around $65,000 within a matter of weeks.

If Bitcoin fails to hold gains above $50,000 then the door may be open for another small correction. If that is the case, then the 18th September high around $48,800 could act as support.

After that, the 50-day moving average at $46,800 and the 200-day moving average at $45,000 will likely be the next levels to watch out for.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR