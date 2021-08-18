Bitcoin Bounces Back to $45k, ETH and Altcoins Joins the Surge By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- bounces back to $45k.
- trades above the bullish price of $3k.
Bitcoin has once again caught the attention of the world as it rebounds to the bullish price of $45k. This bullish performance of Bitcoin gained a growth rate of +18.3% in the past 14 days. As a result, analysts in the crypto world can’t stop forecasting Bitcoin to smash the skyrocketing price of $50k or higher in no time.
This made crypto analyst Lark Davis react in a tweet post:
#bitcoin still going to 100K by the end of year
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) August 18, 2021
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.