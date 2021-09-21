Bitcoin-Based DeFi Platform Portal Raises $8.5M in Funding Round By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin-Based DeFi Platform Portal Raises $8.5M in Funding Round



Portal secures $8.5 million in investments to develop Bitcoin-based DeFi platform.

Prominent firms like Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures, ArringtonXRP Capital, and more participated.

The project aims to deliver self-sovereignty to its users.

Bitcoin-based DEX project, Portal, announced the closing of an $8.5 million funding round with investors from prominent firms. Participants include Coinbase Ventures, ArringtonXRP Capital, OKEx, Republic.co, Shima Ventures, LD Capital, Monday Capital, GenBlock, Taureon, Autonomy Capital, Krypital, and B21 Capital.

Aside from this, senior executives and founders of also joined. The list went on as DFINITY, MobileCoin, Tether (USDT), Galaxy Digital, .com, Republic, Centre.io, Polymath, Æternity, Hedera Hashgraph, Blockstream, Reef Finance, GlobeDX, FIO, Portion, and 4K also participated.

Portal is a self-hosted Layer 2 wallet and true cross-chain DEX on Bitcoin. The pl…

Continue reading on CoinQuora