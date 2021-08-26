Bitcoin ATM operators set up association to counter money laundering By Cointelegraph

Major (BTC) ATM operators in the United States are joining forces to fight illicit activity related to Bitcoin ATMs.

Bitcoin ATM operators DigitalMint and Coinsource have launched the Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative (CCC), a new association that aims to establish compliance standards for the Bitcoin ATM industry.