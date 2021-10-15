Bitcoin Approaches Record High of $64,000 as Rally Gains Momentum By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Approaches Record High of $64,000 as Rally Gains Momentum



The bullish sentiment keeps growing after bitcoin’s price broke above $57,000

BTC approaching its all-time high of $64,000

The bullish sentiment keeps growing after bitcoin’s price broke above $57,000 on October 15. BTC is up about 3.17% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

The price surge drew analysts’ attention to see a continued upside, with some calling for a return to the all-time high near $64,000.

Bitcoin is approaching its all-time high after jumping more than 95% since a low in July. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded around $57,000 yesterday before bouncing to above $59,000 earlier this morning. Currently, BTC is trading at $59,601.09 with a market cap of $1,126,266,660,136 at the time of writing.

In addition, the king of cryptocurrency is now only a few steps away from reclaiming its April 14 all-time high of $64,804, which was hit on the day Coinbase (NASDAQ:), the biggest exchange in the U.S. went public.

More so, this BTC price surge comes after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) didn’t oppose the launch of a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.

For instance, this spike in BTC price also pushed some altcoins like , the second-largest crypto, Polygon Matic, , , FTX Token, and many more to also increase in value.

