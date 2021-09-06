Bitcoin adoption continues to grow as cryptocurrencies go mainstream By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Bitcoin adoption continues to grow as cryptocurrencies go mainstream



Belgian digital parking start-up Seety now allows its app users to pay for parking sessions in Antwerp and Brussels with (BTC) and six other digital assets, including (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Seety is a digital parking application that operates in France, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands. It was founded by Hadrien Crespin and Nicolas Cognaux and has more than 350,000 active members with expected revenue of 400,000 Euros in 2021.

Seety remains a keen crypto enthusiast and it expects cryptocurrencies to become more environmentally friendly in the future.

Customers interested in the new crypto option can purchase Seety credits via the app.

In other news, e-commerce portal SHOP.com partnered with the bitcoin service provider BitPay to allow customers to gain crypto exposure. Its users have the option to pay with Bitcoin (BTC), (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), (LTC), and 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, PAX, DAI, and BUSD).

Similarly, multinational payment services company Worldline has joined the crypto train. Its integrated services enable 85,000 Swiss merchants to accept Bitcoin and Ether as a payment option at the point-of-sale (POS) and in e-commerce.

Global cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) disclosed its intention to start accepting Bitcoin payments by the end of the year. In addition, online publishing platform Substack looks set to start accepting Bitcoin payments following a partnership with OpenNode.

