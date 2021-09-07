Bit2Me Raises 5 Million Euros In 60 Seconds in the First Phase of Its ICO By BTC Peers

Bit2Me Raises 5 Million Euros In 60 Seconds in the First Phase of Its ICO



Since 2014, Bit2Me has been offering its services to the crypto community and has quite created a reputation for itself. Judging by the antecedents of the crypto platform, its recent accomplishments didn’t come to most people as a surprise. Since the Company was launched, the team has been introducing new products and has continued to consolidate on their market.

Today, Bit2Me becomes the crypto-based Company with the most successful ICO launch in Spain. It has concluded the first phase and is already working on the second and third phases of the launch.

The Bit2Me ICO Launch

Bit2Me crypto company has closed the first phase of its ICO launch, raising €5 million within 60 seconds. This becomes the most successful token issue in the history of Spain. Before the first phase of its ICO, Bit2Me already raised €2 million early last month in a private round. This means that the cryptocurrency platform has attracted an investment of €7.5 million via its B2M token, which users can reserve from its official website.

Riding on the success of the first phase of the ICO, the team is preparing the second and third phases of the ICO. The second phase will hold on September 13, 2021, while the third comes up on September 21. You can join the queue for both phases and schedule a purchase through a form made available on the Company’s website. During the first phase of the ICO, Bit2Me issued a total of 500 million B2M tokens. Another half a billion tokens will be put into circulation for the second phase, while 250 million tokens will be issued in the third phase.

Before the first ICO, the demand for the B2M token was so high the Company had to open operations in 13 more countries to meet the demand. People from countries like Uruguay, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Dominica, etc., all had the opportunities to invest in B2M tokens. These 13 countries joined the 70+ countries that Bit2Me is already operating in.

The B2M token offers a number of benefits to its holders. For example, holders will benefit from up to 90% discounts on commissions, and they can also have access to better conditions for other associated services. With the token, holders can play a part in the governance of the Bit2Me Company and be part of certain decision-making processes in the Company.

An Overview of The Bit2Me Company

Founded in 2014, Bit2Me is a blockchain-based financial technology company. The Company’s service market cut across individuals, exchanges, mining pools, token issuers, governments, investment funds, etc., helping them access, trade, and optimally manage their crypto and digital assets. The founding team believes that transparency and open financial systems promote efficiency in the market.

Bit2Me supports a series of initiatives in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, providing liquidity, participating in decentralized lending, margin trading, and other financial applications. In fact, its services include at least 20 solutions to buy, sell, and manage crypto assets from a single point. The Company launched the Bit2Me Academy that trains more than 1.7 million students every year. It is the largest cryptocurrency training portal in Spanish. Earlier this year, Forbes Magazine named Bit2Me as one of the Companies in Spain that will drive innovation in 2021.

According to the CEO and Co-founder, Leif Ferreira, “it is very important for us to demonstrate that from Spain, we can also digitally transform the world in the style of Silicon Valley. We are the pioneers in a technology that is revolutionizing the whole planet. We have demonstrated why we are one of the engines driving this disruptive proposal.”For more information or to participate in Bit2Me’s Phase 2 or 3 sale, visit www.bit2me.com

