bit.bio expands Board of Directors with the Appointment of Entrepreneurs and a Nobel Laureate

CAMBRIDGE, England — Today bit.bio welcomes three new members to its board of directors, who bring their respective experience of turning world class science into new industries and company growth. The new directors will provide important guidance as bit.bio scales their proprietary synthetic biology cell programming technology platform, creating products and solutions based on human cells that can transform healthcare from basic research and drug discovery to next generation cell based therapies.

Hermann Hauser will be the chair of the board. He brings valuable experience in creating entire new industries and markets through groundbreaking technologies with his experience as co-founder of Arm Ltd. holdings, a world leading UK computer chip company. As an early investor of Solexa (now Illumina), Dr. Hauser laid the foundation for the ongoing synthetic biology revolution with technologies to read the human genome. He is also a key member of the Cambridge science and technology community, as well as a trusted innovation advisor of the UK government. Dr. Hauser is a fellow of the Royal Society, KBE and co-founder of the venture capital firm Amadeus Capital Partners.

Hermann Hauser said:

“I believe bit.bio is well positioned to become one of the defining companies in the synthetic biology field, and I am very excited to take the position of chair of the board. I see world changing potential in their technology and look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to the leadership team. I want to see bit.bio grow into an iconic Cambridge company, creating jobs and new industries, and most importantly, bringing the next generation of medicines to patients.”

Sir Gregory Winter is a Nobel prize winning scientist who invented technologies for making therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, and was directly involved in their industrial development, notably through the start up company Cambridge Antibody Technology Ltd. His inventions underpin many of the therapeutic antibodies in development and on the market, including blockbuster drugs such as Humira, Herceptin, Avastin and Keytruda. More recently, through Bicycle Therapeutics, he has been helping to develop another invention – the use of bicyclic peptides as a platform for novel therapeutics.

Sir Gregory Winter said:

“I think we are still in the foothills when it comes to the use of human cells for therapeutic applications, and I am excited to join bit.bio on their journey to the peaks. With access to potentially unlimited numbers of human cells at defined states of differentiation, we could do so much more for patients – whether researching difficult to treat, complex diseases, screening potential drugs on human cells, or developing precision cell therapies at an affordable cost. And the opti-ox technology seems to offer a realistic path to scale those peaks.”