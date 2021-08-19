Bison Trails launches Binance Smart Chain support By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bison Trails launches Binance Smart Chain support

Bison Trails, an enterprise infrastructure provider for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, has extended support to developers of Binance Smart Chain — a move the company says will contribute to the health and security of the rapidly growing DeFi sector. Through Bison Trails, developers on Binance Smart Chain, also known as BSC, will have access to validor node infrastructure, which allows them to run nodes and contribute to the security of the network. Specifically, Bison Trails is providing BSC with Query & Transact infrastructure, which allows developers to build applications more easily. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph