BIS develops fund to channel c.bank reserves to Asia green bonds

TOKYO — The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday it had developed an Asian Green Bond Fund to channel global central bank reserves to green projects in the Asia Pacific region.

The fund will provide a pipeline for central banks to invest in bonds issued by sovereigns and corporates that comply with strict international green standards, the BIS said in a statement.

“The fund will work closely with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other development financial institutions as well as other issuers,” the statement said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Blair)