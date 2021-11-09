BioNTech sees up to 17 billion eur in vaccine revenue this year By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) said the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with partner Pfizer (NYSE:) will likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in revenues this year, as booster shots take hold and use in children increases.

Based on planned deliveries of up to 2.5 billion doses so far, BioNTech said in a statement on Tuesday that it expects 16 billion to 17 billion euros in revenue accruing to it from the vaccine this year, up from a forecast in August of 15.9 billion euros.

That figure includes milestone payments from partners and a share of gross profit in its partners’ territories, the company added.

Pfizer, for its part, last week said it expected to book $36 billion in 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine and forecast another $29 billion from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.

