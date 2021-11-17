Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug gets negative vote from EMA panel By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder



(Reuters) -Biogen Inc said on Wednesday a European Medicines Agency panel has voted against the marketing application for its Alzheimer’s disease drug, sending shares of the drugmaker down 3%.

The panel, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, will adopt a final opinion at a December meeting, the company said.

The U.S. approval for the drug, aducanumab, has drawn criticism from scientists, who are doubting whether the clinical evidence proves that the treatment works.