Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug gets negative vote from EMA panel By Reuters

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc said on Wednesday a European Medicines Agency panel has voted against the marketing application for its Alzheimer’s disease drug, sending shares of the drugmaker down 3%.
The panel, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, will adopt a final opinion at a December meeting, the company said.
The U.S. approval for the drug, aducanumab, has drawn criticism from scientists, who are doubting whether the clinical evidence proves that the treatment works.
