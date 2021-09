CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced plans to initiate a global Phase 3b clinical study, ASCEND. The ASCEND study is designed to evaluate the clinical outcomes and assess the safety of a higher dose of nusinersen* in children, teens and adults with later-onset spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) following treatment with Evrysdi® (risdiplam). Read More