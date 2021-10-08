Bingo Players ‘Holiday’ Is A Seasonal Jam Of EDM Positivity – Hollywood Life

With fall in full-effect, electro group Bingo Players reunite with DJ duo Oomloud and singer Séb Mont to end the year with ‘Holiday,’ a song bearing a message of positivity, unity, and happiness.

Now, it’s October 8. Indigenous People’s Day is in 72 hours away. Halloween is in three weeks. And November brings Veterans Day, Thanksgiving (if you celebrate), and Jimi Hendrix’s birthday. Yet, Bingo Players have their eyes firmly set on the last page of the calendar in their new song, “Holiday.” Premiering here on HollywoodLife, “Holiday” has Bingo Players — fronted by DJ and producer Maarten Hoogstraten – team up with duo Oomloud (Rutger van Gelder and Rutger Bäumer) and singer Séb Mont to create a slice of electro magic. “Holiday” delivers crisp production, a bouncy beat, and charming vocals, piecing together the next great addition to your Winter holiday playlist.

While any member of the Spooky Set protest, saying that it’s too soon to celebrate the December festivities, “Holiday” almost seems timeless with its message of joy and levity. It’s about taking a break from the troubles of the world, to give yourself a break from it all – be it a Christmas vacation or a long weekend. “The last 18 months or so have been difficult for most of us,” Bingo Players tell HollywoodLife. “The world has changed in many ways, we’ve been more isolated than ever, and many have missed out on time away with friends and family. I wanted to end the year with ‘Holiday,’ a track that’s uplifting and has a positive vibe and message.”

“Whether you’re going on vacation or celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, or another Winter holiday, you can relax with this fun tune,” adds Bingo Players.

As most will testify, a holiday is only good when you spend it with friends. So, “Holiday” should see Bingo Players work alongside Oomloud. The two electro entities previously teamed up on “Touch & Go,” “Shed My Skin,” and “Brighter Days,” helping bring some vibrancy to your favorite club’s dancefloor. As for Seb, he’s a rising talent in the music world, having recently signed to Warner Chappell and Guesstimate (and having worked with Afrojack, Mike Candys, and Ester Dean in the past.)

“Holiday” comes on the heels of “Do What You Like,” Bingo Players’ collab with Zookëper, and the aforementioned “Touch & Go.”