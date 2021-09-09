Bingbon, the Latest Crypto Broker To Integrates With TradingView By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • Bingbon integrates with TradingView
  • Last week, Bingbon integrated Chainlink price feeds for user convenience

Bingbon, the crypto social trading platform, integrates with TradingView, online stock-picking software, and a screener for active traders.

The finTech company that aims to make crypto and their derivatives market available and accessible to the world announced it now provides brokers access to TradingView.

Live for 10 years, the globally renowned market analysis community platform has over 30 million monthly active users. Following this, the Bingbon team said they integrated their brokerage into TradingView’s powerful API to help them find new users in a large, targeted audience.

According to Bingbon, the partnership with TradingView brings promising benefits for their users. In addition, it will also further simplify the trading and strategy-refining process for traders. Beyond this, it …

