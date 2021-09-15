Bingbon Launches its Carbon Free & Afforestation Project to Help Curb Climate Change Hazards By DailyCoin

Bingbon Launches its Carbon Free & Afforestation Project to Help Curb Climate Change Hazards



Crypto Social Trading Platform, Bingbon has thrown in its support to help planet earth fight climate change.

Bingbon has forged ahead with plans to replenish and revitalize Turkey’s flora and fauna through afforestation efforts. Just last month, the country was set ablaze by wildfires, which left its natural habitat in a chaotic state resulting in severe destruction to the forest and wildlife there.

Motivated by this phenomenon, Bingbon took initiative by allotting a special budget for what is called “Bingbon Carbon-Free and Afforestation Project”, investing thousands of dollars, purchasing unused land to plant trees.

“Climate change is no joke. It is as real as it gets. We’ve all seen the havoc and have also felt the effects of it. To sit back and do nothing would actually be a disservice to the world. As a rapidly growing exchange, Bingbon has a moral duty and a social responsibility to lend a helping hand with regards to climate change-related issues”

said Elvisco Carrington, Communications and Partnership Manager at Bingbon.

Bingbon collaborated and band together with a local team in Turkey whose sole responsibility was to source the land, plant, and water the trees. A total of one hundred trees varying from almond trees, linden trees, walnut trees, and chestnut trees, will be planted on a plot of land in Ankara, the Capital of Turkey.

Mr. Carrington also added that the vegetations were chosen because they are

“suitable for the Turkish climate with the capacity to produce clean oxygenated air for mankind while providing food and shelter for all kinds of insects and animals there.”

This project is only the first of its kind. Bingbon will continue to lend its full support by funding more projects aimed at environmental protection, climate change, and disaster relief in the future.

