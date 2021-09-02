Binance Under MAS Investor Alert List By CoinQuora

Binance Under MAS Investor Alert List
  • MAS added Binance on the Investor Alert List
  • Binance continues to be the number one exchange

Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, continues to be in the hot seat of some countries around the world. This time, Binance catches the attention of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS). In detail, MAS placed Binance.com on the Singapore central bank’s Investor Alert List. Indeed, this event caught the attention of Binance and shocked its a community in the country.

In the past months, the Binance exchange has been targeted by several countries around the world. These countries stated that the Binance exchange did not have the proper documentation to operate in their respective country. As a result, Binance was forced to pull over some of its services in different countries around the world.

On the other hand, the exchange continues to stand strong despite the left and right attacks that Binance takes every day. In fact, the Binance exchange continues to rank first in the top crypto exchanges of Coin…

