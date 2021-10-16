Binance to Support the Incoming Polkadot Parachain Slot Auction By CoinQuora

Binance to Support the Incoming Polkadot Parachain Slot Auction



Binance exchange will support the (DOT) parachain slot auction.

The company plans to start the event in November, this year.

Doing this will help Polkadot achieve its ecosystem development.

Amid the waves blowing around the incoming Polkadot (DOT) parachain slot auction, Binance exchange has also announced that they are ever-ready to support the Polkadot’s parachain event.

With this synergy, Binance emphasized that it will soon start its Polkadot parachain slot auction program mainly in November 2021. Additionally, the month set to begin the event by the Binance team moves in line with the proposed Polkadot parachain slot auction date.

Meanwhile, Binance didn’t officially give the exact day and time that it will start the event. At the moment, the only news we have is that the team aims to start the parachain event in November.

To clarify, Binance intends to do its part and what it can to help influence Polkadot towards achieving its ecosystem development milestone. In turn, doing this will also push up the growth and adoption of the Polkadot parachain slot project to the mainstream.

Also, for further info about the event, the Binance team noted that they will keep their eyes on it and provide the community with more updates.

Until then, the team assured that the community should expect a separate announcement in no time and more details than what they have disclosed now. In addition, Binance advised that the community should stay tuned as they are bringing more initiatives ahead.

