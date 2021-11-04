Binance to spend $115M in France to develop European crypto ecosystem By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Global crypto exchange Binance is starting a 100-million euro ($115 million) initiative to develop the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in France and Europe, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao announced in a talk with French Minister Cédric O at the French Ministry of Finance in Paris.

Binance is launching the new initiative, officially named “Objective Moon,” in partnership with the local financial technology association France FinTech. The association will help Binance connect and work with the local fintech sector, a Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph.