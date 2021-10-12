Binance to launch $1B fund to develop BSC ecosystem By Cointelegraph

The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has announced a $1 billion accelerator fund to expand the capabilities of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and advance mainstream adoption across the financial technology sector.
The exchange showcased the eight-figure fund in a tiered development model across four specialist areas: Talent Development, Liquidity Incentive Program, Builder Program, Investment & Incubation Program. The announcement suggested that they will allocate $100M, $100M, $300M and $500M to each segment respectively.
