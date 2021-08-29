Binance Suspends Product and Service Offerings in Norway By CoinQuora

Binance Suspends Product and Service Offerings in Norway
  • Binance suspended product and service offerings in Norway immediately.
  • Also, it is discontinuing Norwegian from its website’s language options.

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by market cap, announced that it suspended its services in Norway. Also, the firm is discontinuing Norwegian from its website’s language options.

Lately, the crypto exchange is under pressure around the world regarding regulations. As a result, Binance said it no longer offers some products and services in the Norwegian market.

According to Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange in terms of daily trading volume, the changes come into effect “immediately.” The team announced the news on Friday, August 27, on their website.

As per the announcement, Binance said it also suspended Norwegian language website s…

