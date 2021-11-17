Binance Smart Chain hits record-high daily transactions By Cointelegraph

Analytical data from BscScan, a sister product of Etherscan, reveals that Binance Smart Chain (BSC) surpassed 14.7 million blockchain transactions on Tuesday.

This establishes a landmark all-time high for the decentralized finance network, which exceeds the previous high of 13.1 million recorded on July 29 this year.