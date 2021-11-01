Binance Lists SHIB / DOGE as Trading Pairs, Is It a Win For Memecoins? By CoinQuora

Binance Lists SHIB / DOGE as Trading Pairs, Is It a Win For Memecoins?



Binance lists SHIB / DOGE as trading pairs.

Starting from November 2, users can trade against (DOGE).

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prove to be more than just memecoins.

We are currently in the memecoin economy. Today, world-leading crypto exchange Binance announces it has added Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as trading pairs. This means users can now trade SHIB against DOGE tokens from November 2, 2021.

New intern on the listing team. Brilliant! https://t.co/svrpTetp3E — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 1, 2021

Currently, SHIB’s dominance in the crypto space is up by all means, as it witnesses a massive rally since the start of October. Just a few days after it stood right after Dogecoin in CoinMarketCap ranking, Shiba Inu went on to become the 9th most valuable coin in the crypto market.

Shiba Inu currently trades around $0.0000716, gaining over 14.92% in the last 24 hours. Also, its trading volume is $10,019,442,03 — signaling a 29.65% rise and a market cap of over 39 billion dollars.

On the other hand, Dogecoin seems promising, especially seeing that Elon Musk still stands for it and by it. Elon recently tweeted that he is considering starting a new university. He goes on to say that the tuition of the institute will be in Dogecoin.

More so, the tweet generated massive replies and excitement from the DOGE community who seemed relieved that Elon is still very much interested in the memecoin to the extent of considering such a move. Furthermore, going by Elon’s tweets, if he truly adopts this, then, the DOGE army should prepare for a huge flip on the price of Dogecoin.

Tuition is in Dogecoin & u get a discount if u have a dog — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

To note, cryptocurrency trading is a high risk-market, thus, it is advisable to trade with caution. However, this is big news for Shiba Inu and the Shiba army, likewise, the Dogecoin army. Just a while ago, we wrote that memecoins are taking over. Although, right

