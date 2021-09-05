Binance limits SGD product offerings in Singapore amid regulatory warnings By Cointelegraph

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced Sunday that it will roll back product offerings in Singapore amid warnings from financial regulators that the company may have violated payments laws.

Beginning Sept. 9, Singaporeans will no longer be able to trade cryptocurrencies or receive payments denominated in the Singapore dollar, better known as SGD, according to a Sunday blog post. The Binance mobile app will also be removed from Singapore’s Apple (NASDAQ:) and Google (NASDAQ:) Play stores.