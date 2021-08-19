‘Binance is Operating Illegally’ — Netherlands’ Central Bank By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

‘Binance is Operating Illegally’ — Netherlands’ Central Bank



The central bank of the Netherlands has warned Binance and its entities.

De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, has warned Binance Holdings Limited and its entities offering crypto services to local residents.

On Wednesday, De Nederlandsche Bank said Binance was not operating in compliance with the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act. The central bank is alleging that Binance customers were at risk of “becoming involved in money laundering or terrorist financing.”

According to the Dutch central bank, Binance is illegally offering crypto services and its custodian wallets without the necessary legal registration. Thus, they sent the notice to Binance Holdings Limited, Binance’s parent company, as well as entities “under which Binance provides crypto services in the Netherlands.” It seems that this would also apply to global crypto exch…

