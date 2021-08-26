Binance incapable of effective supervision, British regulator states By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a supervisory notice on Wednesday, stating that prominent crypto exchange Binance is incapable of being effectively supervised and exposes users to financial risk.
The FCA notice — originally dated June 25 — was in relation to Binance’s “complex and high-risk financial products” that pose a significant risk to the investors. It read:
