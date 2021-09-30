Home Business Binance hires former IRS-CI special agent to head intelligence division By Cointelegraph

Binance hires former IRS-CI special agent to head intelligence division By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired a former United States Internal Revenue Service agent to head its new intelligence division, a strong indication that the company is looking to bolster its compliance resources.

Tigran Gambaryan joins Binance as vice president of global intelligence and investigations, the company announced Thursday. Binance is Gambaryan’s first private-sector employer since he joined the IRS as a special agent in September 2011.