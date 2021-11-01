Binance crypto withdrawals return to normal following system backlog By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the suspension of all transaction withdrawals on its platform on Monday morning due to a “large backlog” of data. CEO Changpeng Zhao assured all users that funds were safe before the functionality was restored.

The platform shared this announcement on their official Twitter (NYSE:) page via a thread, stating: