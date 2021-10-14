Binance continues push to become regulated crypto exchange with new hire By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
Crypto exchange giant Binance has hired Mark McGinness, former head of international relations at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), as its chief regulatory liaison officer.

According to an announcement issued on Thursday, Binance stated that McGinness will contribute to the company’s push toward better relations with regulatory bodies across the globe.