Binance CEO says US crypto exchange will go public in three years By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Binance CEO says US crypto exchange will go public in three years

Binance’s affiliate United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance US is targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, according to Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao.

BinanceUS is planning to close a large private funding round in the next two months that would allow the firm to become more independent from the global exchange, Zhao said on Sept. 1 in an interview with tech publication The Information.