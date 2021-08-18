Binance CEO Says New Crypto Laws Need to Keep Space For Innovation By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Binance CEO Says New Crypto Laws Need to Keep Space For Innovation



The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance CEO and founder said he wants to meet with U.S. regulators regularly.

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, talked about Binance, innovation, crypto regulation, and other things during an interview with BloombergTV.

According to his interview with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua, CZ discussed regulation, crypto ETFs, and future leadership changes. He thinks that the crypto blockchain is bigger than the internet.

In addition, he noted that the U.S. is very mature when it comes to crypto regulations. And the fact that some cr…

