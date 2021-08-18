Binance CEO Says New Crypto Laws Need to Keep Space For Innovation By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Binance CEO Says New Crypto Laws Need to Keep Space For Innovation
  • Binance CEO and founder said he wants to meet with U.S. regulators regularly.
  • He thinks that the crypto blockchain is bigger than the internet.
  • CZ added that any new crypto laws need to keep space for innovation

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance CEO and founder said he wants to meet with U.S. regulators regularly.

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, talked about Binance, innovation, crypto regulation, and other things during an interview with BloombergTV.

According to his interview with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua, CZ discussed regulation, crypto ETFs, and future leadership changes. He thinks that the crypto blockchain is bigger than the internet.

In addition, he noted that the U.S. is very mature when it comes to crypto regulations. And the fact that some cr…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR