Binance CEO Says Crypto Never Sleeps, Michael Saylor Responds By CoinQuora

Binance CEO Says Crypto Never Sleeps, Michael Saylor Responds



CZ tweeted, saying “crypto never sleeps.”

Michael Saylor responded to CZ’s tweet.

Founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as “CZ” tweeted, saying “crypto never sleeps.”

#Bitcoin is the first decentralized, universally available asset on an open monetary network.That means that at any given time, someone, somewhere is working to add value using all the financial & technical assets at their disposal to the benefit of all the other bitcoin holders. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 15, 2021

On November 15, CZ took to his Twitter (NYSE:) to leave an interesting comment about crypto. He said that digital assets never sleep. This indeed provoked reactions from the crypto community.

What’s more, among those who reacted, there is Michael Saylor. The CEO of MicroStrategy responded to CZ by leaving an impressive comment about the largest crypto by market cap. Saylor emphasizes,

is the first decentralized, universally available asset on an open monetary network. That means that at any given time, someone somewhere is working to add value using all the financial & technical assets at their disposal to the benefit of all the other bitcoin holders.

Note that CZ and Saylor are both some of the biggest crypto enthusiasts. Last week, CZ appeared on-air in a live interview with Bloomberg and confidently mentioned that “crypto is the future of money” in this modern age. Also, MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, sparked an interesting topic on Twitter on October 24. He tweeted, ‘Inflation is the problem. Bitcoin is the solution’, which Bitcoin Magazine immediately retweeted on its account.

Continue reading on CoinQuora