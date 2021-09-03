Binance CEO Says Binance.US Will Have An IPO In 3 Years By CoinQuora

Binance CEO Says Binance.US Will Have An IPO In 3 Years



Binance CEO — Changpeng Zhao (CZ), says that the exchange’s US arm may have an Initial Public Offering (IPO) after the next 3 years. This means that the US branch of the popular cryptocurrency exchange will be making a public listing soon.

This decision most likely came to meet the challenges that Binance is currently facing all over the world. As of late, crypto regulations have been getting much tighter over the past year. Binance alone has had to make some hard decisions and pull out of certain countries.

