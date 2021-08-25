Binance can’t be supervised properly, says UK financial watchdog

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance is not capable of being supervised properly and poses a significant risk to consumers, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a document published on Wednesday. The FCA had said in June it had banned Binance from conducting any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform. Binance has come under pressure from regulators across the world in past weeks due to concerns over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.